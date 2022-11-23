Counter-drone equipment deployed in J&K: Army Cmdr

Poonch (J&K): A top Army commander on Tuesday said counter-drone equipment have been deployed at different places in Jammu and Kashmir to check airdropping of weapons and drugs from across the border.



General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi said the security agencies have also identified all the places where weapons are being dropped to ensure that terrorists, who are running short of arms, do not get hold of the weapons.

"Drone is an evolving technology and in the coming days, you will see action from both sides – they (Pakistan) will try to send drones (with weapons and drugs), we will deploy counter-measures using technology," the Army commander told reporters here on the sidelines of a programme to mark the platinum jubilee of the historic "Poonch Link-up Day".

The platinum jubilee of the Poonch Link-Up Day, commemorating the "Operation Easy" conducted by the Indian Army in 1948 to defend the border district from the invading Pakistani raiders, was celebrated with traditional gaiety and fervour by the people of Poonch and Army personnel.

Lt Gen. Dwivedi said terrorists are present in Jammu and Kashmir but despite planning to carry out an operation, they are not able to strike due to a shortage of weapons.

"We have installed counter-drone equipment at different places and are also looking at those places where drones were used to drop weapons. We have earmarked those places and are taking appropriate action so that terrorists cannot get the weapons," he said.

Sending a strong message to youngsters in the valley, Lt Gen. Dwivedi said they have to come forward and support the Army, which is doing its best to ensure a bright future for them.

He added that nobody benefitted by joining terror ranks over the last 30 years.