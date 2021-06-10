Councillors nominate Chairman and V-C of Kurseong Municipality

Darjeeling: Councillors have nominated Brigen Gurung as the Chairman and Subash Pradhan as the Vice Chairman of the Kurseong Municipality. This comes on the heels of a no confidence motion brought against the sitting Chairman Krishna Limboo.



A meeting was held in the conference room of the Kurseong Municipality on Thursday. 15 Councillors (out of 20) who were present in the meeting, unanimously nominated Gurung and Pradhan as the Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively.

While Gurung was the sitting Vice-Chairman, Pradhan is the Councillor of ward number 20.

"We have to work together for the betterment of Kurseong. We still have a year for our tenure to end. In this one year we have to try our best to carry out development works and also right any wrongs that have been committed in the past. The Chairman alone cannot do anything. We have to work as a team," stated Gurung. The Kurseong Municipality is run by the GJM (Binoy).

An elderly Covid-19 woman had passed away in home isolation on 4th May in Kurseong. The family members of the deceased had alleged that the Municipality had conducted the process of disposing off her dead body in an inhuman manner. They did not even have a stretcher to carry the body and had carried the body away in a bed-sheet. The then Chairman Krishna Limboo had tried to defend the role of the Municipality. This had sparked resentment among the masses. On June 4, a no confidence motion had been brought against Limboo. 15 out of 20 Councillors voted against Limboo, thereby ousting him from the chair.

"With Brigen Gurung at the helm we expect to see the Municipality to function effectively in fulfilling the aspiration of the public," stated Anit Thapa, General Secretary, GJM.