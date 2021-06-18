Corruption in purchase of land for Ram temple: Sanjay Singh

New Delhi: AAP's UP in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh stated that for Ram temple, 12080 square meters of land was bought for Rs 18.50 crores, while 10370 square meters of land next to it was bought for only Rs 8 crores, this clearly shows that there has been corruption in the purchase of land.

"Even if the rate of 10370 square meters of land for 8 crores is considered correct, then about 26000 square meters of land could be bought for Rs 18.50 crores, whereas only 12080 square meters of land was bought for 18.5 crores. The agreement, which Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, BJP and Vishwa Hindu Parishad were repeatedly referring to, was canceled on March 18, Ravi Mohan Tiwari's name was not there in it, so why was his name included in the Bahanama later on. BJP Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay and Ravi Mohan Tiwari are relatives, Ravi Mohan Tiwari is the brother-in-law of Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay. Ravi Mohan Tiwari's name was put in the agreement so that crores of rupees could be wasted by putting money in his account," he claimed.

"Bharatiya Janata Party Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay bought land worth Rs 1.90 crore from Mahendra Nath Mishra in the name of nephew Deep Narayan Upadhyay on June 7, its sources of income should be investigated. The accounts of Sultan Ansari and Ravi Mohan Tiwari should be investigated. If 17 crores went to their account, where did they go? In Uttar Pradesh, if any purchase of more than Rs 50 lakh is done in the registry department, information is given to the Income Tax Department, in such a situation why was the information not given in this case of purchase of land worth 18.50 crores, 8 crores and 2 crores. The temple of Lord Shri Ram is not being built because scam and corruption is being done, the people of BJP and Ram Janmabhoomi Trust have eaten the money of Prabhu Shri Ram Mandir," he said. Singh made a new disclosure on Thursday regarding the land sold to the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust. He said, "Ever since I have disclosed that the agreement which the BJP, Ram Janmabhoomi Trust and Vishwa Hindu Parishad were repeatedly referring to, it was actually canceled on 18 March. 9 people were named in that agreement but Ravi Mohan Tiwari's name was not there. When Ravi Mohan Tiwari's name was not in the agreement, then why was his name included in the agreement later on.