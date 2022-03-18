'Corruption affects happiness of 43.2% Indians'

New Delhi: Corruption affects the happiness of 43.2 per cent Indians with men having lower perception of corruption than women, according to a new study.

HappyPlus Consulting's India-focussed State of Happiness' report has found that Indians are happier than before and the country's life-evaluation score is 6.84.

A key indicator for subjective well-being, the score reflects that India is doing better than the average life-evaluation scores in other happiness studies, it said. The report found that Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Delhi and Goa are among the places with high happiness ranking in the country.

The study showed that around 43.2 per cent Indians believe corruption is rampant in government and businesses and it depresses people and this affects the evaluations used to measure happiness.

The study had a sample size of 20,073 interviewees across 28 states and eight Union Territories in India.

It highlighted that 87.8 per cent Indians felt they have social support that can protect their mental well-being during negative outcomes. Better social support is associated with greater well-being and translates into a happier state of mind and pro-social behaviour.

Another aspect that the report reveals is the presence of negative emotions that alters life satisfaction and leads to drastic decline in fulfilment. Emotions of worry, sadness and anger are felt by 32.9 per cent Indians regularly, the study showed.