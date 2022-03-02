Coronavirus: Thane district reports 30 new cases, one death

Thane: With the addition of 30 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra increased to 7,08,332, an official said on Wednesday.



These cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of one person, the death toll in the district went up to 11,876.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the caseload grew to 1,63,392, while the death toll is 3,392, another official said.