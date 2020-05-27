'Coronavirus plastic waste polluting environment'

New Delhi: Setu (name changed) has picked up 10 to 15 face masks from just one locality, which he will now dispose of in the MCD garbage site. Setu is a santiation worker in Dwarka and has said that post pandemic the amount of disposed of face masks he gets in garbage has increased.



In Capital, this could pose as a threat as there is no concrete way the masks and gloves are being disposed off. Ashish Jain Founder Director at Indian Pollution Control Association (IPCA) said that during the corona pandemic the condition of bio-medical waste generation rate has increased many times as it is mandatory to wear mask for every citizen, wear personal protection equipment (PPE) by doctors, policemen, waste workers and other covid warriors.

"Thus, now-a-days bio-medical waste is being generated by common man also, which was earlier generated by medical professionals or at the hospitals, clinic, and nursing home only," he added.

As the material of the masks is generated from various materials, if not properly disposed off it could create an environmental issue, environmentalists have pointed out.

Nitin Chordia, who owns a company and is an expert in environmental issues, said that it was known that masks will be a cause of concern to the environment. "Just like plastic or thermocole plates, one has to be told to use washable and reusable masks and gloves. The current surgical masks and gloves are not recyclable and definitely should be stopped. However, given the state of shock the world is in, it is understandable that immediate safety was given priority over environmental safety," he added.

Meanwhile, various guidelines have been issued to dispose of the protective gear and other material, but the amount people are using the material has increased even if many are reusing masks and gloves.