Coronavirus outbreak: SpiceJet to suspend Delhi-Hong Kong flights from Feb 16
New Delhi: With the novel coronavirus outbreak killing nearly 1,500 people in China, SpiceJet on Friday announced that it would be suspending Delhi-Hong Kong flights from February 16 to 29.
IndiGo and Air India have already suspended all their flights between India and China.
"SpiceJet has decided to temporarily suspend its daily Delhi-Hong Kong passenger flight from February 16th to 29th, 2020," the budget carrier's spokesperson stated.
