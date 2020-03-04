Coronavirus: HRD Ministry directs states, CBSE to spread awareness among students
New Delhi: The HRD Ministry on Wednesday directed Chief Secretaries of all states and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to spread awareness among students on basic protective measures against coronavirus.
HRD Secretary Amit Khare said in a letter that "informed students can be agents of change for their family, community and beyond".
"Central government has taken many steps to contain the spread of this virus but creating awareness amongst general public is extremely important to prevent and reduce transmission of the novel coronavirus.
"In order to create awareness among students, preventive interventions such as frequent hand wash, respiratory etiquettes (using handkerchief over mouth while coughing or sneezing, use of tissue paper or using sleeve of shirt covering upper arm, staying away from school when sick, avoiding public gatherings) would help in preventing or reducing transformation of not only this disease but also a large number of other communicable diseases," Khare said.
(Image from newsnation.in)
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Coronavirus: HRD Ministry directs states, CBSE to spread...4 March 2020 1:30 PM GMT
Hate and violence enemies of development, will not benefit...4 March 2020 1:00 PM GMT
Govt permits NRIs to own up to 100% stake in Air India4 March 2020 12:21 PM GMT
Coronavirus cases in India rise to 28, MEA says 17 Indians...4 March 2020 12:00 PM GMT
J&K administration lifts social media curbs, 7 months after...4 March 2020 11:47 AM GMT