Coronavirus cases in Mumbai cross 2L, toll mounts to 8,831

Mumbai: Setting a grim record, Mumbai added 50,000 new COVID-19 cases in just 26 days of this month, taking the total count of infections beyond 2 lakh on Monday with a single-day detection of 2,055 new cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.



Mumbai's total case count now stands at 2,00,775.

With 40 more people succumbing to the infection in the day, the overall toll mounted to 8,831, it said.

Overall, it took precisely six months and 18 days since the first COVID-19 case was recorded in the city on March 11 to cross the 2 lakh mark, while 50,000 new infections were added between September 3 and September 28.

A total of 1,944 people were discharged in the day after treatment, taking the count of recoveries in the megapolis to 1,64,883, the civic body said, adding that the number of active cases stood at 26,660.

Mumbai's case recovery rate now stands at 82 per cent, while the average growth rate is 1.04 per cent and the average doubling rate is 67 days.

A total of 10.91 lakh samples have been tested so far, the BMC said.

It had taken 91 days for Mumbai to reach the count of 50,000 since the first COVID-19 patient was found in March this year.

The cases had reached the one-lakh mark in 39 days after crossing the grim milestone of 50,000 and to 1.5 lakh in 47 days later.

As per the BMC, one of the 24 civic wards in Mumbai has over 12,000 COVID-19 cases, while three wards have over 11,000 cases each and two wards over 10,000 cases each.

R-Central ward, which includes Borivali area, has the highest concentration of 12,743 cases, while B-ward covering Dongri and Masjid Bunder has the lowest 1,635 cases, as per the BMC data.

The R-Central ward also has the highest 2,370 active cases, whereas the tally of such cases is lowest at 200 in B ward.

At 10,018, the highest number of patients have been discharged so far from R-Central ward. At 1,333, B ward has reported lowest such count, the BMC said.

At 588, the highest number of fatalities has been reported so far from K-East ward that includes Andheri East and Marol areas, while A ward reported 82 deaths, the lowest in the city. The R-Central ward also has the highest growth rate of 1.54 per cent, which is the lowest at 0.71 per cent in F-South ward that includes Parel and Sewri, the data shows. The R-Central ward has the fastest doubling rate of 45 days, whereas F-South ward has the slowest rate of 98 days.