Coronavirus cannot survive beyond 270 celsius: Experts

New Delhi: It may be seen as major relief for the government in general and people of the country in particular as the virus of novel coronavirus disease cannot survive beyond 27 degrees of temperature.



Given the climatic condition of India, the temperature starts increasing from the month of February and in March it generally crosses 27 degrees mark which restricts the transmission of the viruses of Coronaviridae family.

According to experts, who have closely monitored the pattern of Swine influenza virus, the germination patterns of both the viruses are almost similar and after a certain temperature both the viruses get vanished in the air.

"We are on a safer side in comparison to other countries which are in grip of coronavirus. The construct of our body system is totally different from the people living in other countries as we sweat a lot during summers that compel us to keep ourselves clean by taking regular baths," the experts said on the request of not to be named.

"The temperature has started increasing, which is a very good sign for all the coronavirus cases as the virus wouldn't survive in higher temperature. It's a fact that no medicine has yet been developed for the treatment of coronavirus. At the quarantine centres, positive and suspected cases of coronavirus are treated with anti-viral drugs," the experts said.

In response to a query on deaths in China, South Korea, Iran, etc, the official said, "Hygiene and temperature plays very important role in containing the spread of coronavirus. The lesser we keep ourselves clean or reside in areas with lower temperature, the chances of getting affected to the virus is

higher."

"If someone suspects that he/she may be a doubtful case of coronavirus, then they may go for Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) test at any major laboratory to clear their doubts. In case of positive case, the patient would immediately be quarantined and treated with anti-virus medicines for first 2 weeks and if the patient shows lesser improvement, the treatment would continue for another 2 weeks," the experts said, adding that the mortality rate of coronavirus is about 2 per cent, which is much lesser than that of swine

flu.

Asking people to adopt preventive measures, the experts said, "People should avoid making direct contact with anyone such as handshake. Using used clothes are also not advisable. Wash your hands properly; don't insert your fingers in nose, etc."