Coronavirus: 324 Indians evacuated from Wuhan in AI plane, another flight departs from Delhi

New Delhi: Air India's jumbo B747 aircraft reached here on Saturday morning after evacuating 324 Indians from China's Wuhan city, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

The plane, carrying 211 students, 110 working professionals and three minors, reached Delhi around 7.30 am, they said.

Another flight of the airline departed for the Chinese city from here around 1.37 pm, the officials said.

Five doctors from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital who were onboard the first flight are also in the second flight, the Air India spokesperson said.

The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep around 300 Indian students being evacuated from China's Hubei province in view of the coronavirus infection outbreak.

Separately, border-guarding force ITBP has set up a 600-bedded facility in

southwest Delhi's Chhawla area to quarantine and provide basic medical care to those suspected to have been affected by the virus. Officials said they will be monitored for any signs of the infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.