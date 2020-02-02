Coronavirus: 3 persons with symptoms admitted to hospital in Jaipur

Jaipur: Three persons suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus were admitted to SMS Government Hospital here, an official said on Sunday.

They were admitted to the hospital on Saturday. Their blood samples have been collected and the report is expected to come by Sunday evening, Dr D S Meena, Superintendent of SMS hospital said.

He added that the patients have been kept in isolation.

Meanwhile, arrangements have been made in ESIC Medical College of Alwar for keeping nearly 300 Indians airlifted from Wuhan city of China where the international virus outbreak began.

The batch of passengers are likely to reach Alwar on Sunday evening for quarantine.

Ravi Sharma, a state health department official coordinating with the Centre, said 300 beds have been prepared in two hostels and adequate staff has been deployed.

Deputy CMHO, Alwar, Dr Chhabil Kumar said the passengers will be quarantined and kept under observation for 28 days.

They are healthy passengers. If anyone is found to have symptoms of the virus, they will be shifted to a isolation ward in the district hospital, he said.

The passengers will be kept under observation and will be allowed to go in case no symptom is found, he added.