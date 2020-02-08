Coronavirus: 15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei reach Kochi
Kochi: Fifteen students from the state who were stranded in Hubei province of China following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus have landed at the Cochin International Airport Limited and undergone a thermal screening for the infection, airport officials said on Saturday.
The students travelled to Bangkok from Kunming Airport and then took an Air Asia flight to reach here, they said.
When the flight reached Kochi at 11 pm on Friday, they were directly taken to the Kalamassery Medical College Hospital in five sterilised ambulances.
The students have been admitted to an isolation ward of the hospital, the officials said.
Relatives of the students had reached the airport but they were not allowed to meet them.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Minor gang raped by four persons in Kolkata8 Feb 2020 4:39 AM GMT
Relief for consumers as fuel prices fall again8 Feb 2020 4:35 AM GMT
Coronavirus: 15 Kerala students stranded in China's Hubei...8 Feb 2020 4:32 AM GMT
Woman cop shot dead near Rohini East Metro station8 Feb 2020 4:13 AM GMT
Battle for Delhi: Voting begins amid tight security8 Feb 2020 4:02 AM GMT