Corona hits Himachal CM's residence too

Shimla: More than 12 members of his personal staff, including security personnel and drivers having already tested positive, the Coronavirus infection has also hit the official residence of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister –one of the most protected places in Shimla.



Meanwhile, two persons including a lawyer from Shahpur in Kangra and a woman from Chamba lost their lives to Corona, raising the total number of persons having died due to Coronavirus to 20.

What has really caused alarms in Shimla is infection spreading through Chief Minister's office as well as his residence.

Sources said some of the CM's staff officials got virus infection from Una, where they stayed at a guest house –a day before Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's official tour. The tour was cancelled at the last minute.

On return to Shimla, they were put togather with other fellow security officials and have been dining collectively leading to the spread.

Sitting BJP MLA from Baddi-Brotiwala Paramjit Singh Pammi has also been tested positive even as minister for power Sukh Ram Chaudhary –the first VIP to be tested positive has now been discharged from the hospital.

Pammi is admitted at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) hospital.

Now that the monsoon session of the assembly has also been convened, the report on BJP MLA Paramjit Singh Pammi has sent worries to the MLAs.

Leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri has accused the BJP of spreading Coronavirus by holding functions and rallies in the state. The ministers and Chief Minister are getting receptions hosted and not following social distancing.

A 48-year old woman from Dalhousie in Chamba district died at Dharamshala after her test reports confirmed her as Covid positive on Wednesday.

on Thursday, an advocate from Kangra district also died. He had travel history of Shimla.

The actual active cases in the state has already crossed 4480 mark and state health agencies now admit that the virus was spreading fast in Himachal Pradesh after the monsoon rains and more migrant labourers returning to the apple orchards.

In Matiyana, which is known for apple orchards, three more persons –mainly the apple commission agents from Haryana, were tested positive. The labourers coming from Nepal, UP and Bihar are also seen a new carriers of the virus though a lot of growers bringing the labourers to their orchards accuse the administration being highly unreasonable.

"We three orchardists pooled together and brought 23 labourers at our own cost but they were forced to go to a quarantine centre at Baghi, 50 km from my orchard.Even as we offered a proper place, which was far better to keep them in complete isolation near the orchards .No body listened to us. Why can't administration be practical? asks Ravinder Chauhan .