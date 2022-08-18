Cop to be suspended for fake raid on illicit liquor unit: Maha home minister Fadnavis
Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said a police inspector from Beed will be suspended for allegedly conducting a fake raid on an illicit liquor distillation unit there.
Fadnavis said this in the state Assembly after Beed BJP legislator Namita Mundada raised the issue in the House through a calling attention notice.
Inspector Vasudev More is attached to the Ambejogai police station in Beed district.
The state home department has obtained the default report pertaining to More. He will be suspended soon, Fadnavis said.
Mundada said More had conducted a raid on an illicit liquor distillation unit at Varapgaon in Ambejogai tehsil on July 8, 2022. The state excise department had also carried out a raid on the same site the next day and seized liquor and other material worth more than Rs three lakh. she said.
It raises suspicion over More's action. How the illicit liquor was found at the same site the next day in police raid? she asked.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
BJP 'fact-finding' committee reaches Alwar to probe vegetable vendor's...18 Aug 2022 8:48 AM GMT
ED raids BSP MP Afzal Ansari in PMLA case against brother Mukhtar...18 Aug 2022 8:45 AM GMT
Under stress to leave temple, priest in Jaipur sets himself on fire18 Aug 2022 8:44 AM GMT
NCPCR seeks legal action against AAP Gujarat for inducting minor as...18 Aug 2022 7:53 AM GMT
Agniveer recruitment rally from Oct 25 to Nov 11 in Haryana18 Aug 2022 7:49 AM GMT