New Delhi: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said on Friday that it will resume serving cooked meals on all trains from February 14. Also, ready-to-eat meals will continue to be available on demand.

The IRCTC said that such food is already being served in 428 trains.

On March 23, 2020, e-catering services were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown.