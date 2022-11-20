Cooch Behar: Union minister John Barla surrenders in Tufangunj Court, granted bail

Darjeeling: John Barla, Union minister of State for Minority Affairs, surrendered in court on Saturday days after the Tufangunj Sub-Divisional Session Court in Cooch Behar, West Bengal, had issued an arrest warrant against him for violation of Model Code of Conduct during 2019 General Election.



In 2019, a case had been started against Barla and others for violating the Model Code of Conduct during Lok Sabha elections. Barla, the then BJP candidate, had held a rally in front of the Ketharhaat BDO office without prior permission on April 4, 2019. A complaint had then been lodged against him and three

others by the Election Commission for violation of Model Code of Conduct.

The other three had appeared in court and had been granted bail. However, as Barla or his Counsel did not answer to summons, the Court then issued an arrest warrant against him on November 15, 2022. On Saturday, Barla accompanied by his lawyer made an appearance at the Court in Tufangunj. He prayed for bail and was granted bail against a Bond of Rs.500. "I was not aware of the summons. When I heard of this I immediately made an appearance. He stated that just to harass him the TMC led Government has been implicating him in false cases. I will fight them legally," stated Barla.

Recently, a court in Alipurduar had issued an arrest warrant against Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nishith Pramanik on November 11 for not answering summons. The summons was in connection with a burglary case.