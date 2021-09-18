Controversial tax officer's suspension extended by 6 mos

New Delhi: The suspension of controversial senior Income Tax Commissioner Neeraj Singh, whose role came up in a massive money-laundering racket being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, has now been further extended for six months from September 17 onwards, following the President's approval of the same based on the recommendation of

the Review Committee of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Singh, a 1994-batch IRS officer was first placed under suspension by the CBDT after Millennium Post reported about a Kolkata Police FIR, which accused him of being part of a money-laundering racket run and operated by an accountant Govind Aggarwal.

While Singh has denied any connection with Aggarwal and refuted all allegations against him, since his suspension on July 1 2019, the ED has proceeded with its money-laundering probe, attached properties linked to his family members, raided his premises and questioned him

several times and now also chagesheeted him in the case, in a Kolkata special court.