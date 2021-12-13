'Continue doing maths while we are busy serving Goa people'

PANAJI: Responding to the Congress MP P Chidambaram's criticism of Trinamool Congress' announcement of Griha Laxmi scheme for women in Goa—that the party promises to bring to benefit women from 3.5 lakh households in the coastal state, if voted to power—the party on Sunday said the former could be continue with his calculations at a time when TMC was busy serving people of Goa.

The party's Goa unit hit out at Congress Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram for raising questions on the viability of the Griha Laxmi scheme. "You can continue doing the Math @PChidambaram_IN ji, while we are busy immersing ourselves in serving the people of Goa since that's the need of the hour. Goa deserves good & sensible governance, & it's time someone provided that," TMC tweeted.

Party leader and MP Mohua Moitra, who announced the scheme on Saturday that is a day ahead of Trinamool Congress chairperson's visit to Goa, tweeted: "Yes sir @PChidambaram_IN Rs 5000 to 3.5 lakh Goan households = Rs 2100 crores is 6-8% of total budget which is perfectly doable Good economics in depressed post covid scenario requires putting cash in hand & liquidity into system."