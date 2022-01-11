Containment zones in city drop to 29 from 46

Kolkata: The number of containment zones in Kolkata has dropped to 29 from 46 with some new flats, apartments and standalone buildings particularly in the added areas of the city being included. Mayor Firhad Hakim said on Tuesday that KMC is planning to introduce token system for booster or precautionary doses in the city to avoid gathering at the vaccination centres in the city.



A number of railway colony areas under West Port police station have come under containment.

Eight flats located in Tower 6 and 3 of Diamond City West in Sarsuna, Behala have come under containment. Two standalone buildings located at 25/1D Jheel Road in Garfa and 5/6 E Netajinagar and another flar at 22D Roypur Road in Netajinagar have come under containment.

A number of units located in five addresses of South Eastern Railway Colony in Garden Reach and BNR and the CISF camp at Ramnagar under West Port police station area have come under containment too.

Some new flats at Prasad Exotica on Canal Circular Road in Phoolbagan while a number of flats at 1, Motilal Basak Lane in Phoolbagan have also come under containment. Six flats at Ganga Jamuna Building in 28, Shakespeare Sarani , standalone house at Ritchie Road, third floor apartment at 2C Queens Park, standalone house of Raja Basanta Roy Road under Tollygunge police station are some of the important addresses that have come out of containment. Three flats located at 5th floor of 50 B , Gariahat Road and Block 9A and 9B of the apartment located at 48/3, Gariahat Road (south) have also dropped its containment tag.

Hakim said that a number of KMC employees who have been infected with COVID in the last week have recovered and have joined duty.

"The recovery is quite fast and we hope that in the next two weeks all the offices will work normally," he added.

The Mayor also ruled out closing down markets in the city with KMC and Kolkata Police regulating crowd at the markets.

"We are keeping a close watch and will review the situation before taking any decision," he said.