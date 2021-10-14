Construction of Rewari AIIMS to start soon

Chandigarh: For the expansion of health services in Haryana, all the formalities related to the construction of the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) project at village Majra in Rewari district have been completed.



A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here on Wednesday, in the presence of Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Sh. Rao Inderjit Singh, Cooperation Minister, Haryana, Dr. Banwari Lal, which was also attended by senior officers and a delegation of farmers who have provided land for the project.

While sanctioning a separate budget for the project, Khattar directed the officers of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to start the process of disbursing payments to the farmers who have provided land for the said project at the earliest. He also asked farmers to start the next process required for doing other works related to the project after assuring mutual consent among them.

The Chief Minister also directed the officers of Town and Country Planning and Development and Panchayats Department to complete all the necessary works and also to expedite the work on the issues related to farmers within a stipulated time period regarding the project. While giving a patient hearing to views shared by farmers' delegation, the CM also discussed all the aspects related to the

project extensively.