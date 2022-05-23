Constable charged with rape in UP village for refusing to marry woman after sex
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A constable was arrested for allegedly "raping" a woman after promising to marry her, police said on Monday
Constable named Vikrant who was posted in Kanpur Dehat and is a native of Dholra village in Muzaffarnagar district was arrested in Shamli on Sunday, police said.
A case was registered against the constable on the complaint of the woman, who alleged that she was raped after being promised marriage, police said, adding that the accused refused to mary her last year.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Constable charged with rape in UP village for refusing to marry woman...23 May 2022 7:35 AM GMT
'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' mints over Rs 55 crore on opening weekend23 May 2022 7:18 AM GMT
New Tamil film sparks Cannes market excitement23 May 2022 7:13 AM GMT
AR Rahman unveils first look of Sandeep Singh's 'Safed'23 May 2022 7:01 AM GMT
No financial burden on Haj pilgrims despite subsidy removal exposes...23 May 2022 7:00 AM GMT