Conspiracy to unseat UPA govt exposed: Gehlot on ex-CAG Rai's apology to Nirupam for 2G allegation

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the country today is "suffering badly" as a result of the conspiracies allegedly hatched by former comptroller and auditor general of India (CAG) Vindod Rai to "tarnish" the image of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government.

Former CAG Vinod Rai on Thursday tendered an unconditional apology to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam for "wrongly mentioning" him as one of the MPs who had pressured him not to name former prime minister Manmohan Singh in the CAG report on 2G spectrum allocation.

Nirupam had filed a defamation case against Rai after the former CAG in his book in 2014 made the allegation against him and repeated it in interviews to the media.

Accusing Rai of lowering the dignity of the constitutional post of CAG, which he held during the UPA government's rule, Gehlot said the "nation was misled over alleged scams of 2G spectrum allocation and coal block allocation and as a result of it, the BJP came to power at the Centre which has brought democracy under critical threat".

The chief minister also called upon people to understand the "gravity of the threat to democracy and social fabric" under the BJP rule.

"What Vinod Rai did as the CAG to destabilize the then UPA government is highly condemnable. He held a very important constitutional post which has a sanctity, but Rai not only tarnished the dignity of the post but also paved the way for a fascist force to come to power at the Centre, due to which the nation is suffering badly today," Gehlot said.

"Vinod Rai stands exposed, and countrymen need to understand the conspiracy and its impact on them,"

Gehlot said.

"With this, the conspiracy which was hatched to unseat the then UPA government has been exposed. As a result of the conspiracy to tarnish the image of the UPA government and misleading people, a force which is communal and fascist came to power which has no faith in democracy," he alleged.

He asked where the 2G spectrum case and coal gate have gone now. Gehlot said, "Democracy flourished under the Congress rule but now it is facing serious challenges and there is a need to think about it by the people."