Conspiracy to snatch rights of tribals, will fight for justice for them: Rahul
New Delhi: On the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged there is a "conspiracy" to snatch rights of tribals by bringing in new rules, and vowed to fight for them.
The Congress has alleged that the new forest conservation rules will disempower crores of "Adivasis" and others living in forest areas. Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav, however, has rejected the charge, saying the new rules "do not dilute or infringe on" the provisions of the Forest Rights Act, 2006.
In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said the Congress has always fought for the rights of tribals and their water, forest and land.
"There is a conspiracy to snatch the rights of tribals by bringing new rules and regulations for the profit of 'Hum Do, Hamare Do'," Gandhi said. The former Congress chief often uses the 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' barb to allege that the Centre is working for a few crony capitalists.
"On World Tribal Day, I promise, I will fight for justice for them till my last breath," he said.
Meanwhile, Gandhi also tweeted that the sacrifices of Hazrat Imam Hussain showed that truth is the strongest shield of humanity against tyranny and injustice.
"On this day of Muharram, we should resolve to uphold the values of justice and brotherhood," he said.
