Connect with cultural roots: Anurag Thakur

Rajkot: Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur exhorted the current and future generations on Tuesday to connect with their cultural roots and propagate India's rich legacy among the masses.

Addressing the legendary Madhavpur Ghed festival here, Thakur lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the revival of the country's lost heritage through the development of pilgrimage centres such as Ayodhya, Kedarnath, Kashi Vishwanath and improving the connectivity for the Char Dham temples.

It is under Modi that the Kedarnath temple has seen a grand uplift, while the grandeur of the Somnath temple, which was restored by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, has also achieved new highs under the prime minister, he said.

Thakur recalled that the Madhavpur Ghed festival is celebrated to mark the marriage of Lord Krishna and Rukmini, who hailed from present-day Arunachal Pradesh.

He said the festival is the highest symbol of connecting the people of India and it brings together the far east of the country and the west.

On the developmental work in the northeast, Thakur said the "Look East" policy has become the "Act East" policy only under the Modi

government.