Cong's social media campaign to garner support for farmers

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday launched a social media campaign to garner support for the farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws with party leader Rahul Gandhi saying, when farmers raise their voice, it resonates across the country.



"The Modi government has persecuted the farmer - first it brought black laws and then used lathis against them, but it forgot that when the farmer raises his voice, it resonates throughout the country. You also raise your voice against the exploitation of farmers and join the #SpeakUpForFarmers campaign," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The farmer of the country has come to Delhi in the cold, leaving his home and fields, to voice his protest against the black agriculture laws. In this battle of truth and untruth, with whom do you stand - the 'Annadata' (food-giving) farmer or the PM's capitalist friends," Gandhi said.

The former Congress chief said that wherever these farmers are protesting, the people and Congress workers should stand in their support and provide them food.

"The question is why the farmer out on the roads, travelling thousands of kilometres and stalling traffic. PM Modi says the three farm laws are in favour of the farmer, but if these laws are in the farmer's favour, why is he not happy and why is he protesting," asked the Congress leader.

"These laws are for Narendra Modi's two-three friends and are aimed at stealing from the farmers. That is why we all have to together stand with the strength of India - the farmer," he said.

The video also alleged that while the farmers are producing food grains to feed the country, they are facing water cannons and lathis at the hands of the Modi government.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also joined the #SpeakUpForFarmers campaign and shared the same video highlighting the plight of the farmers.

"In the name of farm laws, all billionaire friends are benefitting. How can farm laws be framed without even talking to farmers? How can the interests of farmers be ignored?" she said in a tweet in Hindi.

"The government will have to listen to the farmers. Let us together raise our voice in support of farmers," she said while seeking public support in favour of the farmers.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should announce the suspension of the three agri laws and take back all 12,000 FIRs filed against farmers without any pre-conditions.

He also demanded that Modi should himself talk to the representatives of all farmer unions and assures them of redressing their grievances.