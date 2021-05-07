Cong's poll debacle must be looked into, says Kapil Sibal

New Delhi: Just a few days after the poll results of just-concluded assembly elections in the four states and a Union Territory, senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal said that the party's performances must be looked into as it could not secure a single seat in West Bengal and also failed in Assam and Kerala.



"Congress has not performed well in the recently held assembly polls. It failed in Assam and Kerela. The party could not secure a single seat in West Bengal," the senior Congress leader said while speaking to a news agency.

"Now when voices are being raised from the party, this debacle should be looked into," he said, adding, "We'll present our views. Today everyone from all parties should work together to save people's lives amid COVID-19." He further said that he will not comment further on the issue of Congress' performance and will speak on the issue at the appropriate time.

Taking on PM Narendra Modi over the COVID-19 situation in the country, the Congress leader said that the PM should say that we will win this struggle against the pandemic, adding that elections are a different matter but this is a battle of life and death.

Notably, Kapil Sibal was the part of the rebel G-23 camp in the Congress that had asked for an organisational revamp in a letter to Sonia Gandhi last August.

Congress failed to open its account in Bengal, while in Assam, the party has won just 29 seats. In Kerala, the Congress has managed to win 21 seats, while the party won just two seats in Puducherry and 18 seats in Tamil Nadu.