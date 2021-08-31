Cong's Nyay scheme to be main poll plank in U'khand campaign

New Delhi: Following the success of Nyay scheme, which has been partially launched in Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh, the party is hoping to register its win in the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly elections by using minimum income guarantee programme as the party's main poll plank.



As per senior leaders, the party is finalising the details of the scheme as it would be launched as per the financial condition of the state. "The scheme would not be the same as it was formulated during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The state-specific Nyay scheme would focus on unemployment allowance or a minimum income for women," a senior Congress leader said, adding that the Congress's social media campaign in the State will be based on two slogans — "Nyay sangh samruddh Uttarakhand" and "shuru hoga vikas ka naya adhyay, har Uttarakhandi ko milega Nyay".

As per the original document of Nyuntam Ayay Yojana (Nyay), the party had promised a cash transfer of Rs 72,000 a year to five crore families who constitute the poorest 20 per cent of India. The Congress manifesto had said that the scheme has been crafted to help the poor without in "anyway affecting the goal of fiscal prudence". However, the party has failed to implement Nyay scheme in the original form as it had promised in its 2019 manifesto in any of the Congress-ruled states.

In May 2020, the Chhattisgarh government's ambitious Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana was launched on the occasion of death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had transferred Rs 1,500 crore to the bank accounts of farmers in Chhattisgarh as the first installment of Rs 5,750 crore provisioned under this scheme.