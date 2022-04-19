Congress: When will PM sack Ajay Mishra?

New Delhi: As Supreme Court cancelled the bail granted to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, Congress on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify as when Mishra would be sacked from the Modi cabinet.



Reacting to the decision of the apex court, Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that finally, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail of the minister's son who "trampled" upon the farmers in Lakhimpur.

"When will Modi ji sack Ajay Mishra Teni from his cabinet? When will the BJP stop betraying the farmers and strengthening the killer? For how long will the Modi

government continue to oppress the farmers?" Surjewala said.

On the issue, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "The families of the victims of the Lakhimpur farmers' massacre are fighting for justice full of struggles. Under the protection of power, injustice and atrocities of the cruellest degree were meted out to them."

"It is the responsibility of all of us to stand by the victims' families till the end in their fight for justice, no matter how long the struggle is," she said.

In another development, Congress leader has attacked BJP president JP Nadda for making false allegations. Hitting out at Nadda, Congress spokesperson Surjewala alleged that lies of Nadda has been exposed.

"As India celebrates the 75th year of our independence your quest to seek revenge against our glorious history and hard-fought

freedom by half-truths

and post-truths can't be the bedrock of a nation aspiring to lead in the 21st century," Surjewala said, adding

that last eight years will

be marked in India's history for a vicious attack against the constitution, its ethos

and every institution built

to safeguard our democracy.

BJP and its government have been and are at war

with its own people, be it the youth, the women, the poor, the scheduled tribes, the scheduled castes, backwards and the minorities, Surjewala said.