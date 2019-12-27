Millennium Post
Congress to hold march in Jaipur against policies of Centre

Jaipur: The Congress will take out the 'Save India-Save Constitution' march here on Saturday against the policies of the Centre.

The march, 'Bharat Bachao-Sanvidhan Bachao', will be taken out from Shahid smark to PCC office, the party sources said.

The march will be led by Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, they said.

PTI

