Congress to hold conferences in 20 states over Agnipath drawbacks

new delhi: Stepping up its attack against the government over Agnipath recruitment scheme, Congress has proposed to hold a series of press conferences across the country to highlight the drawbacks of the new army recruitment scheme.



According to the party leaders, the Congress has planned to organise conferences in 20 states starting with poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, which would be addressed by party leader Alok Sharma.

At the proposed conferences, which would be held under the theme of 'Agnipath Ki Baat, Yuvaon Se Vishwasghat', Congress leaders would explain in detail the demerits of the Agnipath scheme and the government's conspiracy to deceive the youth.

The conferences would be addressed by party leaders Kanhaiya Kumar, Ranjeet Ranjan, Ajay Maken, Shaktisinh Gohil, Gaurav Gogoi, Deepender Singh Hooda, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, Capt Ajay Yadav, etc. Party's firebrand leader Kanhaiya Kumar to address the conference in Patna, while Ranjeet Ranjan has been tasked to expose the Centre's Agnipath scheme in Chandigarh and Shaktisinh Gohil would highlight the disadvantages of the scheme in New Delhi.

Manvendra Singh to address the conference in Dehradun, Deepender Singh Hooda in Jaipur, Alka Lamba in Ahmedabad, Supriya Shrinate in Mumbai, MM Pallam Raju in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Gaurav Gogoi in Chennai, Naseer Hussain in Hyderabad (Telangana), Akhilesh Pratap Singh in Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Shobha Oza in Raipur, (Chhattisgarh), Sachin Sawant in Bhubaneshwar, Pawan Khera in Kolkata, Dr Ajoy Kumar in Guwahati (Assam), Ashul Avijit in Ranchi, Ajay Maken in Lucknow, Capt Ajay Yadav in Jammu and Anand Madhab in Jalandhar. Notably, Congress has been demanding the rollback of the scheme soon after it was announced by the government.

Congress leader and former MP Manvendra Singh had said that Agnipath scheme will harm the security of the country and had alleged that the government is playing with the future of the youth.