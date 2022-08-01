'Congress to hike old-age pension to Rs 6000, 100-yard plots free to poor if voted to power'

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced on Monday that all senior citizens of the state will get a monthly pension of Rs 6,000 and announced that 300 units of free electricity and free plots of 100 yards will be given to poor families. Hooda said medal-winning players will again be given appointments to higher posts.



Addressing the one-day Chintan Shivir of Haryana Congress Pradesh Committee held in Panchkula, Hooda also supported the demand for caste census and said the limit of the creamy layer will be increased from 6 to 10 lakhs when the Congress government is formed so that the backward can get the proper benefit of reservation.

In his address, Hooda said that he is fully prepared for the struggle for change and that he accepts with all humility the responsibility Congress has entrusted to him. He called upon all the party leaders and workers present in the Chintan Shivir to come out on the streets to once again make Haryana, a happy and prosperous Haryana. "Revolution is not possible sitting at home. We have to move forward keeping in mind the spirit of changing the government, not of revenge," he said.

He appreciated the proposal presented in the Chintan Shivir on different issues including inflation, unemployment, deteriorating law and order, declining economy, corruption, agriculture, social justice, welfare of women, Dalits, backward and minorities.