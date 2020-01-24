Congress starts consultation with Oppn parties to corner govt in Parliament

New Delhi: In a move aimed at giving a new lease of life to opposition unity for cornering the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the upcoming Budget Session, the Congress has started consultation process with all opposition parties to avoid the last time fiasco that the grand old party had faced when some key opposition parties stayed away from a high-profile meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi to discuss the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).



According to party insiders, the initiative to unite all like-minded parties for taking on government has been taken by the Congress president who is talking to leaders of all the key opposition parties to build momentum against the controversial law.

"The Budget Session is set to be stormy as all opposition parties would come together to protest against CAA and other related issues, such as food inflation, unemployment, economic slowdown, rise in bank frauds, attack on students of Jawaharlal Nehru University, Jamia Millia Islamia, etc," the party insider said, adding that a meeting of all opposition parties would be conducted prior to the start of the session, which is commencing from January 31 and would continue till first week of April.

"Whatever the differences were there with DMK and other opposition parties that have been resolved and now all are together to protect the constitutional rights of citizens," the sources said.

Notably, Shiv Sena, DMK, Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and Trinamool Congress (TMC) had skipped the January 13 meeting called to build a united front against CAA. The meeting was attended by representatives of 20 political parties including the NCP, RJD, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Left parties.

In a related development, the Congress has decided to organise reading of the Preamble of our Constitution to mark the Republic Day on Sunday. The Congressmen would also reiterate the oath that is enshrined in its letter and spirit. The objective behind organizing this programme is to highlight the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution and how they are under threat by the flawed policies of the BJP government.