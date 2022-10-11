Congress sheds inertia, eyes pole position in opposition space

Hiriyur/Siddapura (K'taka): One month into the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Congress is looking at some visible gains, with the party donning a revived, aggressive look.



Currently in power on its own in just two states -- Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan -- the Congress has embarked on the marathon 3,570 km journey eyeing political and electoral revival, riding on the enthusiasm of former party president Rahul Gandhi.

Party leaders are upbeat as the yatra has entered its 34th day. They list three clear positive outcomes - an activated Congress which has hit the ground running leaving the past inertia behind, an interactive top brass which is directly engaging the people and a mobilised organisation which was dormant for many years. AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, one of the key drivers of the exercise, sees the yatra as a psychological boost for the party. He expressed confidence that the gains would consolidate as 117 Bharat Yatris traverse the entire 12-state route.