Congress says today's fringe will be BJP's mainstream tomorrow
New Delhi: Stepping up attack, the Congress on Wednesday accused the BJP of promoting its leaders who "spew venom" and questioned the prime minister for keeping "silent" even after India faced international condemnation over the remarks of the ruling party's now-sacked spokespersons.
The opposition party also alleged that yesterday's fringe is today's mainstream in the BJP and "the fringe today will be its mainstream tomorrow".
The Congress also objected to Indian embassies forwarding the statements of the BJP after several Islamic countries condemned the remarks of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against the Prophet.
"'Fringe' is BJP's core," former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted and highlighted from the past some reported controversial statements of BJP leaders like Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, Anurag Thakur and Sadhvi Pragya. In the image tweeted by him, a media report quotes Anurag Thakur as saying, "desh ke gaddaron ko, goli maaro ..." and Sadhvi Pragya's remark on Nathuram Godse is also mentioned. Gandhi's remarks came after the Indian Missions in Kuwait and Qatar in their statements dubbed the controversial remarks as those of "fringe elements" after these countries lodged their protest.
Senior Congress Jairam Ramesh alleged that India is paying the price for BJP's mistakes over many years and said this is unacceptable. The Congress asked why the country should apologise and face the consequences of the "misdeeds" of BJP leaders.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
World T20 auditions start: Accidental captain Pant takes centre-stage8 Jun 2022 6:46 PM GMT
Harmanpreet replaces Mithali as ODI captain, no Jhulan for SL series8 Jun 2022 6:45 PM GMT
Cricket fraternity hails Mithali Raj for being an 'inspiration'8 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Sindhu, Sen enter second round of Indonesia Masters Super 5008 Jun 2022 6:44 PM GMT
Haryana medal tally 37 as wrestling matches end8 Jun 2022 6:43 PM GMT