Congress reminds party cadre of Virbhadra's last dream

shimla: Pitching strongly on two primary issues of unemployment and inflation, Congress leaders on Thursday reminded the party cadres about former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's last dream about forming the Congress government in 2022. Virbhadra Singh, a six- time Chief Minister and Congress stalwart had died in July 2021.



At a massive rally organised in Shimla to accord a rousing welcome to newly appointed Congress President Pratibha Singh, Chairman Congress campaign Committee and Congress Legislature Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri, the party leaders paid rich tributes to Virbhadra Singh. The show of strength, first after the party high command restructured the state congress Committee, coincided with Pratibha Singh, sitting MP and wife of Virbhadra Singh taking charge of the post.

A day before this, newly appointed chairman of the Congress campaign committee Sukhwinder Sukhu also held a massive road show from Parwanoo to Shimla to prove that he is the man for reckoning in the new party set-up.

However, the loyalists of Virbhadra Singh, now backing Pratibha Singh, took to social media to declare that the party cadres must get ready to receive a new leader in Pratibha Singh as replacement to Virbhadra Singh. Yet in the rally, the party incharge Rajiv Shukla spoke more about maintaining a unity in the party for collectively fighting the elections.