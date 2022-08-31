Congress releases mini-manifesto with 10 guarantees for Himachal Pradesh

shimla: Taking a lead over the BJP, the Opposition Congress on Wednesday unveiled its 10 guarantees to the people of poll-bound Himachal Pradesh promising implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the government employees and assured five lakh jobs for the youths.



This is first time that the Congress has come out with the guarantees instead of a full-fledged manifesto that the party promises to release close to the Assembly elections.

Party's chief election observer and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who especially flew to Shimla to get the guarantees chart released at Rajiv Bhawan here, said the BJP is known for making promises but never fulfils them. He expressed confidence that the party will form the next government. "The Congress has always done whatever it had promised with the people ahead of the state Assembly polls. Chhattisgarh is the best example where the promise to waive off the loans was met within 10 days after the formation of the government," he declared.

Other major guarantees include Rs 1,500 monthly financial assistance for women between 18 to 60 years, 300 units free power, fixing MSP of fruits by growers, Rs 680 crore interest- free loan for start-ups, quality education with four english medium schools in every Assembly segment, mobile health vans and purchase of cow dung at the rate of Rs 2 per kg to promote organic farming. "It's strange the BJP terms such welfare announcements for the weaker sections of society as 'revaris' but for Congress this is a commitment which we will honour," he declared.

When asked where from the funds will come to meet promises, Baghel said, "We will not beg before the Centre as it is our right to get the sum of Rs 19,000 crore of employees and workers of Chhattisgarh that is lying with the Centre."

Congress incharge Rajeev Shukla, who was also present on the occasion, said the basic difference between the BJP and the Congress was only to the fact that the Congress fulfils its commitments sincerely.

CLP leader Mukesh Agnihotri questioned the CM on non-fulfillment of the promises the BJP made before the 2017 Assembly polls.

"Rather than questioning us, the CM must make his position clear on non-fulfillment of promises like construction of an international airport in Mandi, construction of 69 national highways," Mukesh Agnihotri said.