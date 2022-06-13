Congress paid lip service to remove poverty: Amit Shah

Ahmedabad: The Congress only talked about removing poverty and its famous "Garibi Hatao" slogan failed to yield results but Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought about changes in the lives of the poor in the last eight years through various schemes, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday. Referring to the Gujarat model of development, he also said that Modi's efforts as the then chief minister ensured water sufficiency which played a crucial role in the development of the state.



"In the Congress' rule, government schemes remained on paper for years. Indiraben (PM Indira Gandhi) was tired of calling "garibi hatao," (remove poverty), but it made no change...Slogans were raised to remove poverty, but it gave no result. But within eight years, Narendrabhai implemented many schemes on the ground to make changes in the lives of the poor, and the organisation (BJP) took these schemes to the people," he said. Because of Modi, LPG cylinders, toilets became available to people at their doorstep, Shah said. The PM is now taking drinking water to the houses of the poor, and as many as 60 crore people were given 'Ayushmaan Bharat' cards for health services free till Rs 5 lakh, he said.