'Congress MPs, legislators in K'taka to use LAD fund'

Bengaluru: The Congress' Karnataka unit on Friday announced that the party MPs, MLAs and MLCs will use their Local Area Development fund to the tune of Rs 100 crore for procuring vaccines.



"The government has miserably failed to protect the people and vaccinate people. Hence, the MPs, MLAs and MLCs of the Congress, who are 95 in number have decided to donate at least Rs one crore each to procure vaccines," former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is also the Congress legislative party leader, said at a press conference here.

According to him, a total of Rs 100 crore will be given by Congress leaders of Karnataka for the purpose. The Congress stalwart said, "This is an unprecedented decision in the history of Karnataka."

Meanwhile, inoculation of people in the age group 45 and above in Gujarat was halted for three days from Friday following a revision in the COVID-19 vaccination schedule after the Centre's decision to increase the gap between two doses of Covishield, the state government said. However, during these three days, vaccination will continue for people in the age group of 18 to 44

years who have already registered themselves and received SMSes, said a state government release.