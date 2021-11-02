Congress' membership drive begins

New Delhi: In an attempt to strengthen the party's cadre, the Congress on Monday launched its membership drive across the country with all its state units holding meetings to discuss ways to ensure a large number of people join the grand old party.



The drive was launched by state unit presidents of the Congress, which also started an online membership campaign "JoinCongressSaveIndia". It urged people to join the party to save the country from forces trying to destroy constitutional values. The membership drive will continue till March 31 next year and anyone can become a member of the Congress by paying a fee of Rs 5.

Those wishing to take up the primary membership of Congress will have to make a declaration of abstention from alcohol and drugs. They will give an undertaking to never criticise the party's policies and programmes in public forums.

New members will also have to give a declaration that they will not own any property in excess of ceiling laws and will undertake tasks, including "manual labour", prescribed by Congress.

However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has urged the youth to join the party and said that its ideology is dedicated to uphold the country's Constitution and its democratic values.

Gehlot said that Congress is the oldest party in the country with a proud history and its leaders have sacrificed their lives before and after independence to keep it united.