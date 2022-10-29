Congress leaders from various states join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana

Hyderabad: Congress leaders from various states on Friday joined party leader Rahul Gandhi in his ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Telangana.



Former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das from Odisha and Jitu Patwari from Madhya Pradesh were among the leaders who took part in the yatra.

It was a 'mini Bharat Jodo' yatra with leaders from different states coming to walk with Gandhi, said Jairam Ramesh, AICC General Secretary, in charge of communications.

"During the morning session today in the #BharatJodoYatra in Telangana, we witnessed a mini @bharatjodo with leaders coming from Tripura, Rajasthan, Punjab, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa and Madhya Pradesh to walk with @RahulGandhi today," Ramesh tweeted.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Yeligandla in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Friday and it will halt at Mahabubnagar for the night.

The yatra kicked off at around 6.10 AM with Jairam Ramesh, AICC leader KC Venugopal and Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy and party leaders joining Gandhi.