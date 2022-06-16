Congress leader booked for using 'derogatory' language against Prime Minister
Nagpur: An FIR was registered against a Congress leader from Nagpur in Maharashtra for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a demonstration held near the Enforcement Directorate's office, police said on Wednesday.
A case was registered against former Nagpur unit Congress president, Sheikh Hussain, at the Gittikhadan police station on Tuesday night after local BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to DCP, Zone I, Sandip Pakhale.
No arrest has been made in this connection yet.
Meanwhile, talking to PTI, Hussain said he had spoken about the problems in the country, like unemployment and inflation, and in order to describe the situation in Gujarat when Modi was its chief minister, he used a phrase, which he said was not against the prime minister. Hussain also sought to know why a case was not filed against suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, whose alleged objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad have created a controversy.
Police registered the FIR against Hussain under sections 294 (punishment for obscene acts committed in public or obscene words spoken in public) and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code against Hussain, a Gittikhadan police station official said.
Nagpur (west) BJP unit president Vinod Kanhare is the complainant in the case.
