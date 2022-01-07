Congress kick-starts virtual campaigns in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: Amid the growing concerns over the surge in Covid-19 cases, the Congress has taken a lead in launching virtual election campaigns in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. The party has decided to kick-start its virtual campaign by organising 'Priyanka Ke Saath Live' programmes on different social media platforms.



As per party insiders, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to join Live on her Facebook page and YouTube page on Tuesday at 2 pm to talk about the 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon' campaign and will also take questions from the participants.

The Facebook session would be for 30-minute and it will be followed by a virtual town hall.

"Securing the life of people is the topmost priority of the Congress party and holding mass gathering means putting the lives of people under the risk as Covid-19 cases are on the rise," a party leader said, adding that during the Facebook Live session, people can also ask questions directly to Priyankaji.

Notably, it's for the first time that a party has decided to hold a full virtual campaign for the assembly election. Earlier, the parties had rolled out their virtual campaign during West Bengal assembly elections after restrictions were imposed by the Election Commission of India.

As per Congress leaders, the party has also planned to organise a series of virtual interactions of party leaders in Uttar Pradesh from Tuesday onwards. Uttarakhand Congress has halted all its events due to the sudden spurt in Covid-19 cases.