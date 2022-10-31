Congress is a solid party in Gujarat, says Rahul Gandhi

new delhi: Expressing confidence that Congress will successfully contest Gujarat assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday stated there was a massive anti-incumbency against the state government. However, he also contended that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has only created a buzz in the state purely on the basis of advertisements and had no support on the ground.



"Congress is contesting the Gujarat elections effectively. AAP is only in the air. It has nothing on the ground. Congress is a solid party in Gujarat," Gandhi said while addressing reporters during the Telangana leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kothur. He further added that there was a lot of anti-incumbency sentiment against BJP in Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi, who is leading Bharat Jodo Yatra, refused to comment on Morbi bridge collapse citing that lost of human lives should not be politicized. "I don't want to politicise this incident. People have died here. It is disrespectful for them to politicise this incident, so I am not going to do it," he said. However, he observed two minutes of silence for those who passed away in the tragedy at the beginning of the press conference. In reply to a question on any possibility of Congress TRS alliance, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that there is no such possibility.

"The corruption, the approach, the attitude of TRS is not acceptable to us. We are diametrically opposite to what they are doing," he said, adding that KCR was "free to imagine that he was leading a national or even an international party". Notably, TRS has renamed to Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Continuing his series of attacks on the ruling BJP, the former Congress president said that a "lot of damage was done to the institutional framework of our country under the current government at the Centre".

On his plans to campaign in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, he said, "Mallikarjun Kharge ji is the president of the party. So he will decide how I am to be utilised."