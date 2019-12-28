Congress holds "Maha Rally" in Kerala against CAA
Thiruvananthapuram: Intensifying its protest against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, the Congress in Kerala took out a "Maha Rally" to the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, in which various leaders, including former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram participated.
The rally, which began from Martyr's column, was led by KPCC President, Mullapally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ramesh Chennithala, besides Chidambaram.
Hundreds of party workers, including MPs and MLAs are among those who participated.
The rally is being held as part of the "Save The Constitution-Save India" campaign of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Kerala here.
According to CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014, and facing religious persecution there, would not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.
The Act said refugees of the six communities would be given Indian citizenship after residing in India for five years, instead of 11 earlier.
