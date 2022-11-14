Congress hits back at Rajnath for defending lotus in G20 logo

New Delhi: Hitting back at Union Minister Rajnath Singh for defending the presence of a lotus image on the G20 logo, the Congress on Monday said that hand remains a "deep cultural symbol" in rural and tribal India but it would not justify the use of this symbol for government events if it was in power. Hand is the Congress' party symbol. Notably, Defence Minister Singh had on Sunday slammed those creating a row over the presence of flower's image on the G20 logo and said that the lotus is not just a party symbol but connected to India's cultural identity.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled the logo on November 8. The Congress had accused the BJP of promoting its poll symbol - lotus.

Taking on the minister, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Rajnath Singh ji has been made to defend the use of the BJP's election symbol for the G20 logo on the grounds that the lotus is a cultural symbol of India."

"The hand as a symbol is the most antique going back to prehistoric paintings in India...the hand remains a deep cultural symbol in rural & tribal India. If the Congress was in power, would it justify the use of this symbol for government events? Certainly not!" Ramesh said in a tweet.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of legendary warrior Prithviraj Chauhan in Haryana's Jhajjar, Singh had said that one is pained that a controversy is created around symbols of our country's culture and those connected with its cultural identity.