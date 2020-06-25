Congress hits back after BJP leaders slam Emergency

New Delhi: As the nation observed the 45th anniversary of the Emergency, both Congress and BJP took their turns to trade charges against each other on the issue of the Emergency, which was imposed by former PM Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975 and it continued till March 21, 1977.



The Congress hit back at Home Minister Amit Shah over his attack on the 45th anniversary of the Emergency and asked why the BJP-led Centre that runs a "majoritarian rule" is described as a "government of two people".

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the country's ruling party needs to answer why horse-trading and mass defections capture its only legacy.

"As India's ruling party, BJP needs to answer: Why is its majoritarian rule described as Govt of 2 people only and all others as mere side-kicks," he asked on Twitter.

"Why is horse-trading, mass defections and institution capture its only legacy? Why is it obsessed in its vile hatred of Nehru-Gandhi's (sic)," Surjewala asked?

While addressing a virtual press conference, Congress leader Pawan Khera said that an "undeclared Emergency" has been imposed in the country under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In the last six years, the way the Prime Minister has tried to weaken democracy and destroy democratic institutions, an undeclared Emergency has been imposed in the country," he said, adding that this is dangerous for a democracy.

However, the Congress leader also demanded that the government convene a virtual session of Parliament to discuss important issues before the country, especially the border standoff with China.

"During the 1962 war, then BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee demanded that a session of Parliament be convened to discuss it and then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru accepted his demand. A session of Parliament should be convened to discuss important issues. The Parliamentary Committees are also not meeting, even when there are key issues to be discussed," Khera said.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar slammed the Congress on the 45th anniversary of Emergency on Thursday, alleging it still suffered from the "Emergency mindset" and the interests of "one family" prevailed over those of the party and the country.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has often criticised Congress for imposing Emergency in 1975, made no mention of the party in

his tweet.

Shah said that the interests of "one family" prevailed over the party and national interests, and questioned why the "Emergency mindset" still remained in the Congress.

I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "I wonder, those who killed democracy 45 years ago are questioning the government today. The party that suppressed the entire system, ended the freedom of all and jailed scores of people, particularly from the opposition, is now raising slogans of freedom."

Addressing Tamil Nadu BJP workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the "power hungry" Congress government took away people's rights by clamping

Emergency this day 45 years, and it was anguishing when the same party spoke on democracy.