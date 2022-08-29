Congress demands CBI probe in Uttarakhand job scam

New Delhi: Blaming Uttarakhand government for irregularities in recruitments, the Congress on Monday demanded a CBI probe into allegations of irregularities in recruitment in Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha, the State Staff Selection Committees and other departments of the state government.



Asking the central government to intervene, Congress leader Devendra Yadav said that the "local leadership is involved in the scam." Yadav is party in-charge of Uttarakhand Congress.

The opposition party's attack came a day after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he would request the Assembly Speaker to investigate allegations of any irregularities in recruitment of Vidhan Sabha personnel, "no matter during whose tenure they were committed", and the guilty will not be spared.

The Uttarakhand Congress led by the party's state unit chief Karan Mahra and deputy leader of the Congress legislature party Bhuwan Chander Kapri, has been raising this issue in the state as chosen people, who are connected with those in power, are not qualified enough and without any exam, have been

given employment instead of the deserving.

"We urge the central government that leaders of the Uttarakhand government are involved in this recruitment scam and a proper inquiry cannot be conducted by any regional or state agency," he said, adding, "Since the local leadership is involved in this recruitment scam, we urge the central government to order a CBI probe into it and find out the truth behind this scam."

Kapri also alleged that the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) is indulging in irregularities in recruitment in

the state.

Amid the allegations of malpractices in recruitments, Dhami had on Sunday assured of action in the matter. "We are in favour of investigations in any institution where there has been an irregularity in recruitment and the state government will fully cooperate in it," he had said.