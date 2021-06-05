Congress demands abrogation of controversial farm laws

New Delhi: As the promulgation of ordinances related to the three agricultural laws completes one year, the Congress on Saturday reiterated its demands of withdrawal of controversial farm laws. In a statement, party chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi government should repeal the laws as through these laws, the government wants to make the farmers of the country "bonded labourers".



"The Central government had brought three black agriculture ordinances on this day on June 5, 2020. The laws are aimed at making 62 crore farmers of the country as "bonded labourers". All the three agriculture laws have been brought to benefit a handful of his capitalist friends as 2.5 million-crore annual agricultural products business as an 'opportunity' for them," Surjewala said.

In these black laws, the BJP government created opportunities for hoarding and black marketing of food grains for its capitalist friends while the farmers had to brave lathi charge, water cannons, and tear gas shells, the Congress leader said. "With these three black laws, Modiji wrote a 'reward' for his capitalist friends to buy crops at arbitrary prices and trampled the future of the farmer by writing a 'decree' for the end of the grain markets" he added.