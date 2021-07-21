Congress crisis in Manipur deepens

New Delhi: As Manipur Congress crisis intensifies, party's Manipur in-charge Bhakta Charan Das landed in the state to discuss the resignation of MPCC president Govindas Konthoujam and the Congress strategy for the 2022 Assembly election.



The visit of Das is also seen in the perspective of the Supreme Court verdict in the Congress' disqualification case against 12 MLAs in 'office of profit' matter, which is awaited on July 26.

However, the state Congress spokesperson Ningombam Bupenda Meitei, said that party chief Sonia Gandhi is "well aware of the developments in the state" and has tasked the Congress in-charge for Manipur to resolve the issue by meeting party leaders.

As per the sources, Govindas Konthoujam's resignation has not yet been accepted. Govindas Konthoujam has been elected MLA six times in a row from Bishnupur assembly constituency and is also the chief whip of the Congress Legislature Party. A former state cabinet minister, he was appointed chief of the state Congress unit in December last year.

Talking to reporters in Imphal, Das said that he would hold talks with Congress MLAs and others ahead of the reorganisation of the party in Manipur. However, he maintained that there was no demand for changing Congress Legislature Party leader Okram Ibobi.